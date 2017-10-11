Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (TEO) to Strong Sell

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE TEO) traded down 0.48% on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

