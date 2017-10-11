Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) to Hold

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) traded up 0.72% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,084 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Silver Standard Resources has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of -0.19.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $116.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silver Standard Resources will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

