Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) to Sell

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush Partners LP engages in the production of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. The Company reserves consist of Northern White sand, a resource existing in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States. It owns, operates and develops sand reserves and related excavation and processing facilities. Hi-Crush Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCLP. BidaskClub upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS AG lowered their target price on Hi-Crush Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE HCLP) opened at 9.60 on Wednesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The firm’s market cap is $873.89 million.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 251.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,371,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,256 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,390,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,058 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 1,015,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,006,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

