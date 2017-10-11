Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repligen Corporation (RGEN) to Hold

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen Corporation from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Repligen Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ RGEN) opened at 37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.18. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Repligen Corporation had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Repligen Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Repligen Corporation by 330.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 851,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 653,791 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Corporation by 32.5% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Corporation in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Corporation in the second quarter valued at $7,592,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Repligen Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

