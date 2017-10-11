Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) to Hold

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Medicure Inc is a cardiovascular drug discovery and development company focused on developing effective therapeutics for unmet needs in the field of cardiovascular medicine. In addition to MC-4232, they are also conducting Phase II clinical trials with MC-1, which is focused on the prevention and treatment of ischemia, ischemic reperfusion injury, and stroke. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medicure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) opened at 6.6245 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8937 and a beta of 0.56. Medicure has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc (Medicure) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, clinical development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company operates in the biopharmaceutical industry segment. The Company’s primary operating focus is on the sale and marketing of its acute care cardiovascular drug, AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride) owned by its subsidiary, Medicure International, Inc and distributed in the United States and its territories through the Company’s United States subsidiary, Medicure Pharma, Inc AGGRASTAT, a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor (GPI), is used for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

