Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JD.com, Inc. (JD) to Sell

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Vetr upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.83 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.97.

JD.com (JD) opened at 40.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. JD.com has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm’s market cap is $57.17 billion.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 billion. JD.com had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JD.com, Inc. (JD) to Sell” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-jd-com-inc-jd-to-sell.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $288,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.