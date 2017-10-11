Zacks: Analysts Expect Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) will post $190.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.75 million to $191.21 million. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. reported sales of $161.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will report full-year sales of $190.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P..

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.93 million. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. raised Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE SPH) opened at 25.94 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $51,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 124,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 176,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

