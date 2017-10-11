Zacks: Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report sales of $375.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $345.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $375.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.96. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $670,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $66,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,622 shares of company stock worth $37,339,519. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 75,132.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,639 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,067,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 803,838 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,387,000 after purchasing an additional 788,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,338.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

