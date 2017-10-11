Yelp Inc. (YELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.73. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on YELP. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Yelp (NYSE YELP) opened at 44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 281.01 and a beta of 1.34. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Yelp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the local business review company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $589,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,610 shares of company stock worth $9,485,130 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yelp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

