Yahoo! (AABA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Yahoo! (NASDAQ:AABA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yahoo! earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3775376902365 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Yahoo! Inc. alerts:

AABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Yahoo! from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Yahoo! from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ AABA) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,191 shares. Yahoo! has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company’s market capitalization is $66.12 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

Yahoo! declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/yahoo-aaba-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Altaba Inc (the Fund), formerly Yahoo! Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to track the combined investment return of the Alibaba Shares and the Yahoo Japan Shares it owns. Alibaba Shares represent an approximate 15% equity interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba), and its Yahoo Japan Corporation ((Yahoo Japa) Shares represent an approximate 36% equity interest in Yahoo Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.