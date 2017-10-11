XPO Intermodal (PACR) and United Parcel Service (UPS) Critical Survey

XPO Intermodal (NASDAQ: PACR) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get XPO Intermodal Inc alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XPO Intermodal and United Parcel Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Intermodal 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parcel Service 0 11 4 0 2.27

United Parcel Service has a consensus target price of $115.79, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than XPO Intermodal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPO Intermodal and United Parcel Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service $62.92 billion 1.64 $7.85 billion $4.07 29.22

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than XPO Intermodal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Intermodal and United Parcel Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service 5.68% 417.18% 13.38%

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. XPO Intermodal does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. XPO Intermodal has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats XPO Intermodal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Intermodal Company Profile

Pacer International Inc. (Pacer) is a asset-light transportation and global logistics service provider. The Company provides its transportation services from two operating segments: intermodal and logistics. Intermodal provides intermodal transportation services (the movement of freight through trailer or container using two or more modes of transportation, which include rail and truck segments) principally to beneficial cargo owners (end-user customers), transportation intermediaries and steamship lines who use intermodal transportation. Logistics segment provides highway brokerage, supply chain management services, international freight forwarding, ocean shipping, and warehousing and distribution services to a variety of end-user customers. In April 2014, XPO Logistics Inc acquired the entire share capital of Pacer International Inc. In April 2014, it acquired Pacer International Inc.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Intermodal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Intermodal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.