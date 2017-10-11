XP Power Ltd. (XPP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,260.00

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,260 ($42.86) and last traded at GBX 3,245 ($42.66), with a volume of 14,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,136 ($41.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPP shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,520 ($33.13) to GBX 2,680 ($35.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Investec raised their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,130 ($41.15) to GBX 3,430 ($45.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 618.24 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,701.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,564.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited is a United Kingdom-based developer and manufacturer of critical power control components for the electronics industry. The Company provides power solutions, including alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supplies and DC-DC converters. The Company’s segment include Europe, North America and Asia geographical.

