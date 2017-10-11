XLMedia PLC (XLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.00

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.04), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($1.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of XLMedia PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.86. The firm’s market cap is GBX 313.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from XLMedia PLC’s previous dividend of $0.04.

In other XLMedia PLC news, insider Ory Weihs purchased 148,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £199,999.80 ($262,950.04).

About XLMedia PLC

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

