Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after buying an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,771,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,955,000 after buying an additional 1,644,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 50,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) traded up 0.907% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.375. The stock had a trading volume of 263,070 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.358 and a beta of 0.19.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel Yohannes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

