Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XEL. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get Xcel Energy Inc. alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy (XEL) opened at 47.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/xcel-energy-inc-xel-given-hold-rating-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel Yohannes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.