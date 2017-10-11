Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.70% of Wolverine World Wide worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) traded down 1.36% on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 107,491 shares of the company were exchanged. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.78 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

