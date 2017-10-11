Wix.com (WIX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

News stories about Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wix.com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.7859609285287 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ WIX) opened at 68.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $3.11 billion. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

