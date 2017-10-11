Wirecard AG (WDI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Wirecard AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €75.00 ($88.24).

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) opened at 80.175 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of €9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.52. Wirecard AG has a 12 month low of €37.80 and a 12 month high of €80.50.

Wirecard AG Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

