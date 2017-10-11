Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.
Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $294.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.69 million. Wintrust Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corporation to post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.77 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ WTFC) opened at 78.97 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.
In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 29,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $2,289,707.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,560,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 26,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $2,063,462.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,261,709.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.
Wintrust Financial Corporation Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.
