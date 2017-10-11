Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,451 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $36,608.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) opened at 25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $28.06.

Get Willis Lease Finance Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 1,451 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/willis-lease-finance-corporation-wlfc-ceo-charles-f-iv-willis-sells-1451-shares.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.