Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) opened at 51.41 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

