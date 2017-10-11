Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $534,000 in FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Stock

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,080 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,372,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,902,297 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 1,975,924 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,444,096 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 1,548,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,361 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.31 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $202,212.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,884 shares of company stock worth $3,210,523. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded down 0.029% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.505. 1,388,403 shares of the company were exchanged. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company’s market capitalization is $3.19 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

