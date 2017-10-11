Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $774,000 Stake in CarMax Inc (KMX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 140.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded down 0.14% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 218,566 shares. CarMax Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 35,497 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $2,331,797.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,584.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,520 shares of company stock valued at $46,786,223. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

