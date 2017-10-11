Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in International Paper Company (IP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC maintained its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its position in International Paper by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $57,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.75 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

International Paper Company (IP) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 382,957 shares. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

