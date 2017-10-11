Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 2,538.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,989,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,145,123,000 after purchasing an additional 54,829,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,278,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,561,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 87.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,318,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,431 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the second quarter worth $634,050,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 38,449.4% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,570,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded up 0.2300% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.5411. 7,060,981 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.3081 and a beta of 2.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $86.01 and a one year high of $184.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Monday, June 19th. Vetr cut shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

About Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

