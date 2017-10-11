Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Given a $6.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.71.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE WLL) opened at 5.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.64 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.69) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

