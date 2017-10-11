Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News articles about Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whiting Petroleum Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.5047194955046 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE WLL) traded down 0.57% on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432,581 shares. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.92 billion.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.64 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

