Whitbread plc’s (WTB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.59) price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.
WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered Whitbread plc to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,800 ($63.11) to GBX 3,200 ($42.07) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.85) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.79) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,870 ($64.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,138 ($54.40).
Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 3895.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.10 billion. Whitbread plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,365.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,333.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,743.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,933.29.
About Whitbread plc
Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.
