Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $1,837,000 Stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC maintained its stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Motco grew its position in Caterpillar by 264.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 75.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS AG upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.98.

In related news, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $568,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,471 shares of company stock worth $22,979,332 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 128.19 on Wednesday. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 EPS for the current year.

