Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,914,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,946,000 after acquiring an additional 164,576 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, COO Justin Skala sold 74,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $5,392,858.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,304.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $277,547.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,323.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 72.90 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

