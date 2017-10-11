Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 54,550 Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the period. D/B/A Chubb Limited New accounts for 1.5% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of D/B/A Chubb Limited New worth $180,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New in the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New in the first quarter worth $101,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 2.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 63.0% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.07% on Wednesday, reaching $147.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,508 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.67. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $7.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several research firms have commented on CB. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

In other D/B/A Chubb Limited New news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 47,049 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $7,003,714.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,291,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $748,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,061.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,383. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

