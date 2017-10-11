Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aetna Inc. (AET)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Aetna worth $93,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 0.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AET. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aetna from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other news, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $2,472,527.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,404,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,675,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,734.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. 859,700 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.53. Aetna Inc. has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $164.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

