Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 250,884 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 250,884 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Halliburton worth $76,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 87.6% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $56.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Halliburton Company (HAL) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,718 shares. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm’s market cap is $39.54 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is -423.50%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

