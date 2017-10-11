Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $598,445.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westrock Company (WRK) opened at 58.97 on Wednesday. Westrock Company has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Westrock Company alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Company will post $2.58 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Westrock Company (WRK) Director John A. Luke, Jr. Sells 10,343 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/westrock-company-wrk-director-john-a-luke-jr-sells-10343-shares.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. BidaskClub cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 26,114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.