Wells Fargo &’s (WFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report released on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an overweight rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.19.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & (NYSE WFC) opened at 55.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo &’s (WFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/wells-fargo-s-wfc-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $11.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 262.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo &

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.