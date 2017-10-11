Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake Increased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & comprises about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Wells Fargo & by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $276.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $11.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

