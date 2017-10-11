Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-holdings-in-morgan-stanley-emerging-markets-domestic-edd.html.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) opened at 7.95 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.