Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.85 per share for the year.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE WFC) traded down 0.135% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.535. 7,256,901 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. Wells Fargo & has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.679 and a beta of 0.97.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $11.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,241,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 254,195 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

