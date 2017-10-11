Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 9,573 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft Corporation makes up about 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 104,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,827,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $515,501,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 161,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,816 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) traded down 0.203% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.135. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,080 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.094 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. ValuEngine cut Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $80.00 target price on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Microsoft Corporation Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

