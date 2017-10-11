Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its product candidate consists of GBT440 is an oral, once-daily prophylactic therapy for sickle cell disease which is in clinical trial. The company in addition to GBT is involved in research and development activities targeted hypoxemic pulmonary disorders, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and hereditary angioedema. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

10/6/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

9/27/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “ourperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/17/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2017 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) opened at 32.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The firm’s market cap is $1.44 billion. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $803,203.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,053 shares in the company, valued at $357,853.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $1,073,204. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.