Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Rueck SE (HNR1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hannover Rueck SE (FRA: HNR1) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/12/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €101.10 ($118.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Hannover Rueck SE was given a new €105.90 ($124.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hannover Rueck SE (FRA:HNR1) traded up 2.81% on Wednesday, hitting €106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares. Hannover Rueck SE has a 52 week low of €93.67 and a 52 week high of €116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of €12.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.13.

