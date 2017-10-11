WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WebMD Health Corp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in WebMD Health Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WebMD Health Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in WebMD Health Corp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WebMD Health Corp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in WebMD Health Corp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.50 price objective on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp downgraded WebMD Health Corp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann downgraded WebMD Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WebMD Health Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WebMD Health Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) opened at 66.48 on Wednesday. WebMD Health Corp has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $66.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.79.

WebMD Health Corp Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

