WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.39

Media headlines about WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WebMD Health Corp earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 46.7124032976984 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) opened at 66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. WebMD Health Corp has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.79.

WBMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered WebMD Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About WebMD Health Corp

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

