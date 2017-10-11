Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) PT Set at $27.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been given a $27.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (HCC) opened at 23.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $363.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post $4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

