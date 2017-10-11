Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Position in NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NXEO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NXEO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.62% of NEXEO SOLUTIONS worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NEXEO SOLUTIONS news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $66,188.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Select Fund Ii L.P. Fpa purchased 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $133,331.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 807,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,958 and have sold 2,017,796 shares valued at $16,450,488. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NXEO) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 21,037 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. NEXEO SOLUTIONS has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.52 million and a P/E ratio of 60.81.

NEXEO SOLUTIONS Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions Inc, formerly WL Ross Holding Corp., is global distributor of chemicals products in North America and Asia, and plastics products in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The Company provides services, such as custom blending, packaging and re-packaging, private-label manufacturing and product testing in the form of chemical analysis, product performance analysis and product development.

