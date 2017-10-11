Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Position in CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 3.20% of CSS Industries worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSS. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 91,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSS Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE CSS) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares. CSS Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

CSS Industries Profile

CSS Industries, Inc is a consumer products company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of non-durable all occasion and seasonal social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s occasion and seasonal products include classroom exchange Valentines, infant products, journals, buttons, gift wrap, floral accessories, craft and educational products, Easter egg dyes and novelties, memory books, scrapbooks, stickers, stationery and other items.

