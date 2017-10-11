Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY Continues to Hold Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY continued to hold its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,397.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,376,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,118,708,000 after buying an additional 10,921,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,005,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,277,438,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $319,475,000 after buying an additional 1,757,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,424,493 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,568,894,000 after buying an additional 1,304,274 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 68,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 895,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $166,779,000 after buying an additional 894,252 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/wafra-investment-advisory-group-inc-ny-continues-to-hold-stake-in-pioneer-natural-resources-company-pxd.html.

In related news, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.37 per share, with a total value of $47,379.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,445.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.40 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,391. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $161,102. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $248.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.94% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. 540,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources Company will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.