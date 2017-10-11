Vulcan Materials’ (VMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $154.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) opened at 119.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.87. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.32). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post $3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $347,154.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $115,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,036.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,909.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,985.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,209,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,822 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $202,688,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $138,381,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $138,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

