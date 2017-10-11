Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

Get Vista Outdoor Inc. alerts:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE VSTO) opened at 21.19 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Forward View set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/vista-outdoor-inc-vsto-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.