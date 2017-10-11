Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Sells 8,839 Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bemis by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bemis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Bemis by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bemis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bemis Company Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bemis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Bemis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Bemis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bemis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/virtu-kcg-holdings-llc-sells-8839-shares-of-bemis-company-inc-bms.html.

Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) opened at 46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Bemis had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

Bemis Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.